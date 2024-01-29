Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

Estrela Amadora host Benfica at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Monday (January 29) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. Estrela lost 3-0 to Vizela in their last game, managing just one shot on target. They're 14th in the league with 18 points from as many games.

Benfica, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant caampaign as they seek back-to-back Primeira Liga titles. They beat Boavista 2-0 in their last outing. Angel Di Maria opened the scoring before new signing Marcos Leonardo came off the bench to seal the win in stoppage time.

The visitors are second in the league table with 45 points, just one point behind league Sporting, whom they will momentarily leapfrog with a win.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have won all three matchups with Estrela by an aggregate scoreline of 12-3.

The holders are without a clean sheet in four games and have managed just one in 10 outings.

Benfica have the best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 11 times.

Three of Estrela's four league wins have come at home.

The Eagles have picked up a joint-best 22 points in the league.

Tricolores are the lowest-scoring side in the league, with 18 goals.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Prediction

Estrela are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 10 games across competitions. They have won just two of their last seven home games.

Meanwhile, Benfica's latest result snapped an eight-game winning streak. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see them win comfortably.

Prediction: Estrela 1-3 Benfica

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Benfica's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Estrela's last eight games.)