Eswatini open their campaign against Botswana at the King Zwelithini Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Wednesday (July 5).

The two sides are in search of their first title in the competition, with Botswana coming close twice. They reached the final in 2016 and 2019 but were unable to make history. Eswatini’s best performance in the COSAFA Cup has been a semifinal finish. Both teams’ FIFA rankings are pretty close: 144-147.

Sihlangu Semnikati have not won a game this year and have been eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification. They are bottom of Group B with two points and face Burkina Faso in a dead rubber in September. Eswatini lost 2-0 the last time they clashed with Botswana, also in the COSAFA Cup.

Botswana, meanwhile, had a flawless run in the group stage last year, topping Group A with nine points. However, their promising campaign hit a snag when they met eventual winners Zambia in the semifinals, losing 5-4 on penalties. Botswana have not fared much better this year, with one win in four games, and have crashed out of the AFCON qualifiers.

The Zebras will focus henceforth on the COSAFA Cup, with a minimum objective of reaching the knockouts. However, topping Group A would be no walk in the park, considering the presence of South Africa and Namibia. Nevertheless, Botswana will strive to preserve their unbeaten record against Eswatini.

Eswatini vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice, with Botswana winning two games and drawing the other.

Eswatini have reached the semifinals of the COSAFA Cup four times (1999, 2002, 2003, 2021).

Eswatini have lost five of their last nine games across competitions.

Botswana have been beaten six times in their last ten games across competitions.

Eswatini have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Botswana have won once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Eswatini – L-L-D-D-D; Botswana – W-L-L-L-L

Eswatini vs Botswana Prediction

Much of Eswatini’s offensive duties will rest on the shoulders of Philani Mkhontfo and Sabelo Ndzinisa. The forwards boast two goals apiece in four games.

Meanwhile, Thato Kebue remains Botswana’s main attacking threat, with two goals, while Kabelo Seakanyeng and Gape Mohutsiwa have scored once apiece. All three have delivered a couple of assists, too.

Botswana come in as the favourites based on their superior experience and pedigree and should take a close win.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-2 Botswana

Eswatini vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Botswana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Botswana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Eswatini to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes