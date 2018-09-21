Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Euro 2024 study: Human rights concern in Turkey, not Germany

Associated Press
NEWS
News
59   //    21 Sep 2018, 16:15 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA's evaluation of 2024 European Championship bidders says human rights issues are a concern in Turkey but not in Germany.

The assessment of the two bid books was released ahead of Thursday's vote by UEFA's executive committee.

Turkey has taken an increasingly repressive direction under Recep Tayyip Erdogan's presidency and UEFA says "the lack of an action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern."

But European football's governing body says the German bid "comfortably meets overall expectations when it comes to political aspects, social responsibility, sustainability and human rights."

UEFA also says Turkey's restriction on advertising alcoholic products "might be a potential conflict if a sponsorship agreement is signed with a beer company." Germany doesn't have the same prohibition.

