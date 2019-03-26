Euro clubs explore promotion-relegation for Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Europe's top soccer clubs will look at extending promotion and relegation for the Champions League in talks with UEFA to reform continental competitions in 2024.

European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli says promoting and relegating teams is "natural" within domestic leagues and "might be logical internationally."

Currently, the Europa League winner qualifies for the next season's Champions League group stage.

Agnelli says talks begun last week will take "12 to 18 months" to decide how UEFA's club competitions look from 2024.

After 200 member clubs met, ECA leaders suggested shaping soccer's future structures could see top European leagues avoid competing against each other by coordinating prime-time weekend fixtures.

Agnelli criticizes FIFA's efforts to revamp the Club World Cup as "like managing the local lottery for Thanksgiving."