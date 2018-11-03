×
Europe's longest winning runs - PSG still have some way to go

Omnisport
NEWS
News
126   //    03 Nov 2018, 15:04 IST
neymarmbappecropped
PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain now have their sights on the all-time longest winning runs across Europe's top five leagues after setting a new record of 12 successive victories at the start of a season.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the main men for the Parisians in the 2-1 win over Lille, scoring in the last 20 minutes before Nicolas Pepe netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

PSG already look certainties for the Ligue 1 title under new coach Thomas Tuchel, with Friday's triumph putting them 11 points clear of their visitors and closest title rivals.

The win also saw them surpass Tottenham's previous record of 11 straight wins at the start of a campaign, which they recorded in 1960-61.

But PSG still have a little way to go to match the most impressive runs of consecutive wins in Europe's big leagues.

 

Ligue 1 – Monaco, 16 wins (2017)

During the 2016-17 season, few clubs attracted admiring glances from neutrals quite like Monaco. Reaching the Champions League semi-finals was a fine achievement, though arguably even more impressive was the fact they pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title. Their 16-match winning run – which ended early in the following season – played a vital role, as they ended the campaign in remarkable form.

Bundesliga – Bayern Munich, 19 wins (2013-14)

Although he was never able to win the Champions League at Bayern, Pep Guardiola made a strong impression on the Bundesliga. In his first season his side set a new record for successive league wins, with the 19-match streak starting in October and ending in April with a 3-3 draw at home to Hoffenheim, though they had already become the first team to ever win the German title in March. This remains the longest winning run across Europe's big five leagues.

Premier League – Manchester City, 18 wins (2017)

Guardiola is the only coach to hold the record in more than one country, as his City team blew away all other competitors last term in the Premier League. On their way to finishing 19 points ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United in second, they won 18 games in a row from August until a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve, the highlights being a 5-0 crushing of Liverpool and 2-1 success at Old Trafford.

Serie A – Inter, 17 wins (2006-07)

With Juventus out of the picture in Serie A due to the Calciopoli scandal which resulted in their demotion, Inter cruised to the Scudetto emphatically. Roberto Mancini's side lost just once in the league that year and finished 22 points clear of second-placed Roma. Key to their success was undoubtedly the 17-match winning streak, which ran from October to February - when Udinese left San Siro with a 1-1 draw.

LaLiga – Barcelona (2010-11) and Real Madrid (2016), 16 wins

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona and Real Madrid hold the record for the most wins in a row in LaLiga. The Catalan club won 16 on the bounce in the 2010-11 season, one of their most successful campaigns in recent history. Not only did they lift the Supercopa and league trophies that term, but they also won the Champions League. Madrid repeated the feat five years later, and although Barca still pipped them domestically, Zinedine Zidane's side could at least console themselves with European glory.

