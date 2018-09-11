Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

European clubs group says UEFA is preparing 3rd competition

Associated Press
NEWS
News
169   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:38 IST
AP Image

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli says UEFA is preparing to start a third club competition in 2021.

Agnelli says a total of 96 teams would be involved if UEFA adds to the Champions League and Europa League. He says the plan is "pending approval" of the UEFA executive committee.

Agnelli, who is also the chairman at Juventus, is a member of the UEFA executive committee, which will meet on Sept. 27 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Two weeks ago in Monaco, UEFA said "various ideas" were being reviewed within committees which include ECA delegates.

Back then, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said proposals were "just discussions."

One option is to expand the Europa League, adding 16 teams to make a 64-team group stage. Another option is to create a 32-team competition alongside a 32-team Europa League.

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA set to launch third European club competition
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group B 
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group A
RELATED STORY
Precedence: The reason behind Juventus's quest for the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Analysis of the clubs by...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 Things That Make the New...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KYR SYR
2 - 1
 Kyrgyzstan vs Syria
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
Tomorrow HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
Tomorrow AFC CHA 12:15 AM AFC Kempston Rovers vs Chalfont St Peter
Tomorrow HIS KIN 12:15 AM Histon vs King's Lynn Town
Tomorrow KIN NOR 12:15 AM Kings Langley vs Northwood
Tomorrow BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us