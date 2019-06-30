×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

European super league would kill domestic football, says Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
139   //    30 Jun 2019, 20:00 IST
pepguardiola-cropped
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola expressed his disagreement with the idea of a breakaway competition for Europe's top clubs, saying a prospective Super League would "kill" domestic football.

Reports suggesting Bayern Munich and their chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge might attempt to lead the creation of a new competition for Europe's biggest clubs have been circulating since late 2018, and Guardiola is one of many to have voiced their concern.

Bayern and Rummenigge have strongly denied the reports but rumours persist that the clubs who dominate their respective leagues might seek to establish a year-round competition that offers the quality, competitiveness and lucrative rewards of the Champions League.

Guardiola was asked for his views on a breakaway league in an interview with Catalan daily newspaper Ara, and he said: "I do not agree much with the idea. Someone should explain to me [why it's a good idea].

"If it happens we'll kill the leagues. If Barca and Madrid go and they do not play against Espanyol, who will follow the league? The Spanish league will die.

"In England they are very intelligent, the grounds of the fourth division are full. England will not let this essence of local football die."

Guardiola's failure to deliver glory in the Champions League has been one of his few shortcomings during an otherwise hugely successful three-year spell at Manchester City.

City have been knocked out in the round of 16 once and the quarter-finals twice under Guardiola, but he expressed his appreciation for the Champions League's format while making it clear he does not see an alternative European competition as the way forward for anyone.

Advertisement

"Part of the greatness of the Champions League is that it is not every Sunday," said Guardiola. "If games were every week it would lose its charm.

"Barcelona v Espanyol is very necessary for the city. And the more Catalan teams in LaLiga, the better.

"If we kill the domestic leagues, nobody will be interested in watching teams that do not have the chance to go to the European league."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement
"Maguire to Man City would be like Van Dijk to Liverpool," says Vicente Iborra
RELATED STORY
Champions League challenge no disadvantage for title rivals Liverpool, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
What is an inverted fullback? - Football Positions Explained 
RELATED STORY
9 European clubs that won the double in the 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rules out Barcelona return, renews Man City commitment
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
Quadruple 'far away' for Man City, but Guardiola is keen for Champions League improvement
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'To bring him back home would be great'- President open to the return of Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Sarri on the same level as Guardiola – Sacchi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us