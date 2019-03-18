Everton 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19

Chelsea had to digest another bitter pill as they succumbed to a fourth away defeat in five league matches

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson were on target as Everton upstaged Chelsea at Goodison Park by 2-0 to dent the Blues' hopes of going level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal.

While Chelsea failed to close the gap on the top 4 and move just one point behind Spurs, Everton put in an impressive performance, wherein they tactically outplayed the visitors and converted their chances.

Marco Silva set up a side that aimed to frustrate Chelsea. He didn't want to go behind on a day when his side was under immense pressure after the demoralizing defeat against Newcastle. They completely kept Chelsea at bay and then knocked them off their perch with a sucker punch in the 49th minute, courtesy Richarlison.

Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled Everton's advantage and without major fuss, they held on to claim a crucial victory, much to the disappointment of the Chelsea players who just dropped their levels in the second half.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from Everton's all-round victory against Chelsea in the Premier League.

4 - Only Fulham (six) have lost more Premier League games away from home in 2019 than Chelsea (P5 W1 D0 L4). Turbulent. pic.twitter.com/7G0gocOd4I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2019

#1 Chelsea show no signs of fatigue early on as Hazard hits the woodwork

Hazard was unlucky to not have found the back of the net

Chelsea made a positive start to the game, despite the fact that this fixture kicked off just under 72 hours after their 5-0 win against Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of the Europa League round-of-16.

In terms of both territory and possession, Chelsea completely established control of proceedings. Eden Hazard looked extremely sharp as he was allowed to have room down his favored left-hand side.

The Belgian drifted infield twice inside the opening 15 minutes and also unfortunately smashed the frame of the goal. Ross Barkley and Jorginho, on the back of fine one-twos and interchange of passes, tested Jordan Pickford as well but shot straight at the former Sunderland custodian.

Kepa Arrizabalaga meanwhile, had his first significant contribution in terms of saves in the 26th minute when Andre Gomes launched one from outside the box, straight to the Chelsea keeper.

