Everton beats West Ham for first win in London since 2017

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Mar 2019, 02:18 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman's cross in the 33rd to send Everton into ninth place.

"I'm very satisfied," Everton manager Marco Silva said. "We are working to achieve this type of performance. It was 2-0 at halftime but could have been three, four or five. We controlled the second half and had the best chance to score.

"Since the first minute we were the best team on the pitch, and from the first moment we created problems for them."

West Ham is 11th after blowing the chance to go seventh in the pursuit of Europa League qualification.

