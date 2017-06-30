Everton confirm Onyekuru capture, Anderlecht loan

Henry Onyekuru has penned a five-year deal with Premier League side Everton, but will be returning to Belgium for a season at Anderlecht.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 21:06 IST

Henry Onyekuru in front of Everton's logo

Everton have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international striker Henry Onyekuru on a five-year deal.

The Toffees have parted with an undisclosed fee to bring the striker to Merseyside from Eupen, where Onyekuru was Belgium's joint-top scorer last season with 22 goals - 10 of which were scored in the post-season play-offs.

Onyekuru will return to Belgium next season, having agreed a season-long loan with Anderlecht.

The striker had been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, but he becomes Everton's third capture of the off-season after Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford.

So happy to sign for Everton #thankful #everton A post shared by Henry Onyekuru (@henryonyekuru) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Burnley centre-back Michael Keane is also expected to arrive at Goodison Park in the coming days as Ronald Koeman looks to lift the Toffees into a scrap with the Premier League's big six after finishing eight points adrift last term.

Onyekuru, who made his senior Nigeria bow earlier this month, moving to Anderlecht means Everton's striking ranks remain thin for the coming season, although Malaga striker Sandro is expected to provide support to Romelu Lukaku - who himself has been linked with a move away.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on bringing the Belgium star back to Stamford Bridge, just three years on from sanctioning his £28million move to Everton.