×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Everton hand Davies new long-term deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    30 Apr 2019, 02:58 IST
Davies - cropped
Tom Davies has signed a new contract at Everton

Tom Davies has signed a new long-term deal at Everton, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Midfielder Davies, 20, has agreed terms on a four-year contract with the Toffees, who he has played for since the age of 11, meaning he will remain at the club until 2023.

Having made his senior debut in 2016, Davies forced himself into the first-team picture under Ronald Koeman but played a bit-part role during Sam Allardyce's time at Goodison Park.

The England Under-21 international became Everton's youngest captain earlier this season, though he has struggled for a regular spot under Marco Silva, making just 13 starts in all competitions this term.

However, Silva has insisted that Davies is a vital part of Everton's future.

"It's really important to secure Tom's future here at Everton. He's an important player for us now and he will be going forward, for sure," Silva told Everton's official website.

"He's had some very good moments this season, captaining the team and taking big responsibility on his shoulders. Even when he has not played because the competition is really tough, he has shown his desire in the way he works always."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Silva feels 'secure' at Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Everton, Manchester United injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Everton vs Manchester City, match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
New Everton signing Reveals Why He Rejected PSG
RELATED STORY
Davies wants Bale back at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Team of the Week for Game Week 35 - Everton stars headline XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19: Everton 4-0 Manchester United - 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils star mulling Summer Exit after Everton Loss
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The pressure is mounting on Marco Silva at Everton, and for good reason
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Everton 4-0 Manchester United - 5 hits and flops from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's worst defeat so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us