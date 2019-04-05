×
Everton manager says 'no problem' selecting Pickford

Associated Press
News
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:42 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton manager Marco Silva says he has "no problem" selecting Jordan Pickford to play against Arsenal in the Premier League while the England goalkeeper is being investigated by police for his alleged involvement in a street fight.

Video footage of the incident, which took place Sunday in Pickford's home city of Sunderland, was widely shared online this week. Everton has said it is also looking into the matter.

Silva says he is "not happy with what happened" and that the "feedback (Pickford) gave to me was that he will learn from what's happened."

Asked if Pickford is in the right frame of mind to play against Arsenal on Sunday, Silva said "no problem, no problem at all ... the matter in finished in this moment. We have a full focus during the week to prepare for the coming match."

