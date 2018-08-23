Everton must convince Lookman to stay - Silva

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 223 // 23 Aug 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig.

Marco Silva anointed Ademola Lookman as the "present and the future of Everton" as he urged the young forward to rebuff interest from RB Leipzig.

Lookman, 20, scored five goals in 11 league appearances during a successful loan spell with Leipzig last term.

The Bundesliga side are believed to be interested in signing him on a permanent basis and reportedly had a £22million offer rejected this week.

Lookman is yet to feature in either of the Toffees' opening two Premier League matches, but Silva insists he has a role to play.

"He is our player," the Portuguese boss said.

"You know my technical opinion about the player. The player knows as well. For me it is not an issue.

"I understand if some clubs are interested in him because he's a good player... for me he is the present and the future of the club and we have to try to convince him to go in this way as well."

Everton, meanwhile, have confirmed midfielder Muhamed Besic has returned to Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

Silva is also likely to be without winger Yannick Bolasie, who is nearing a temporary move to Aston Villa.

However, defenders Lucas Digne and Kurt Zouma are available for this weekend's trip to Bournemouth, while fellow new signing Yerry Mina remains sidelined by a foot problem.