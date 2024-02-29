Everton vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important encounter at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Hammers eased past Brentford by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 75 out of the 150 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 50 victories.

Everton won the reverse fixture between the two teams by a 1-0 margin in October last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

West Ham United have won two of their last three matches away from home against Everton in the Premier League but did lose this exact fixture by a 1-0 margin last season.

After a run of four victories on the trot in the Premier League, Everton are now winless in their last nine matches in the competition.

Everton are winless in their six matches in the Premier League in 2024 but have played out draws in five of these games.

Everton vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have blown hot and cold in 2024 and have a point to prove to their fans this weekend. Jarrod Bowen was exceptional against Brentford and will look to replicate his heroics on Saturday.

Everton have flattered to deceive this season and remain dangerously close to the relegation zone. West Ham United are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 West Ham United

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes