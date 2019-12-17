Everton yet to offer contract to new manager despite Ancelotti rumours

Former Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are yet to make a contract offer to any potential new manager despite holding talks with several candidates.

Duncan Ferguson has been in interim charge since Marco Silva was sacked following the 5-2 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool, the former striker securing a 3-1 win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

Ferguson will remain in the role for at least Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City as Everton continue their search for Silva's permanent successor.

The Premier League club insist they are yet to make anyone with a formal offer, despite reports on Monday suggesting former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti had agreed a deal.

"In the 11 days since Marco Silva left the club, the Everton board has been working to recruit a new permanent manager – and has held meetings with a number of candidates," the club said in a statement.

"We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process.

"While the club is keen to confirm a new permanent manager as soon as possible, the only important duty is that the right appointment is made.

"While our process continues, Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager and will take charge of the side for Wednesday night's [EFL] Cup quarter-final against Leicester City."

Ancelotti, who left Napoli after securing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, is among the favourites for the Everton job.

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta, ex-manager David Moyes and former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac are also said to be leading contenders.