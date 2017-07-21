Everton, Zenit and PSV learn Europa League opponents as Galatasaray suffer shock exit

Galatasaray were the biggest team to exit the Europa League on Thursday as Everton, Zenit and PSV learned their opponents in the next round.

Everton, Zenit and PSV found out their opponents for the third qualifying round of the Europa League as Galatasaray suffered a shock exit from the competition.

Super Lig giants Galatasaray were 2-0 down from the first leg of their tie with Sweden's Ostersund and could only draw 1-1 at home in the second leg on Thursday.

Everton will face Ruzomberok of Slovakia after they won 2-0 at Norwegian club Brann to overturn their 1-0 first-leg deficit, while Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv earned a tie with Zenit after knocking out Trencin 3-1 on aggregate.

PSV will play Osijek after the Croatian outfit came through 3-2 on aggregate against Luzern despite losing the second leg 2-1.

Fenerbahce are set to face Sturm Graz while Gent of Belgium – who reached the last 16 of the tournament in 2016-17 – will take on Austrian team Rheindorf Altach.

AC Milan, Marseille and Athletic Bilbao are among the European teams entering the Europa League in the third qualifying round, with the first legs to be played on July 27.