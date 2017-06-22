Everton's Gueye hopes to benefit from complete pre-season

by Reuters News 22 Jun 2017, 17:28 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Everton - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 11/2/17 Everton's Idrissa Gueye in action Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Midfielder Idrissa Gueye is looking forward to getting a first full pre-season at Everton under his belt and says the chance to recharge his batteries will help raise his endurance levels when the Premier League returns in August.

The Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in August last year and soon established himself as a regular under manager Ronald Koeman, making 33 league appearances as Everton ended the season in seventh place.

Gueye said switching from Birmingham to Merseyside might have disrupted his preparations for the last campaign had it not been for the help of his new team mates.

"I arrived in early to mid-August last year so I didn't manage to get that full pre-season, but I struck lucky because I came across a good bunch of lads and a good squad that helped me settle in," he told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com)

"Everyone knows that it is vital for a player to get in a full pre-season. It's all about charging the batteries so you can last longer throughout the whole season."

The 27-year-old said he was satisfied with his contribution last season and hailed the club's qualification for the Europa League.

"This (last) season hasn't been bad," he added. "I'm quite satisfied with my first year at Everton but I know I can improve.

"We've achieved our first objective, which is to qualify for the European places. We are aware there's lots of work to be done over the summer to go again."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)