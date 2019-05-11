×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Every time I watch it, I cry - Lucas still stunned by Champions League heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    11 May 2019, 01:54 IST
lucas moura - cropped
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura has been in tears every time he has watched a replay of Tottenham's remarkable comeback win over Ajax.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a place in their first Champions League final thanks to a dramatic 3-2 triumph in Amsterdam on Wednesday – Lucas scoring all three goals in the second half to seal a 3-3 aggregate draw and victory on away goals.

The winner came as the clock ticked into the 96th minute, and Lucas still gets emotional when watching back those decisive moments.

"I think that I'm dreaming," Lucas told Tottenham's official website.

"It was an unbelievable day. I'm very happy, very proud. I always say that when you believe and when you work hard, you receive good things and this group and this team deserves it.

"I believed that it was possible to win the game and to go to the final, but I couldn't believe that I would score three goals and the third one in the last seconds. It was perfect.

"I've watched the game back. Every time that I watch the video I cry because it's so emotional. Every player wanted to have this moment, to live this moment, I am so happy and we need to enjoy it.

"That's what football does with everyone. That's why football is so amazing. I love football. It's so emotional, everyone loves football. Moments like this we need to keep for life."

Tottenham round off their Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday, before facing Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

Advertisement
Hat-trick hero Lucas stunned as Spurs reach Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Lucas calls for Etihad spirit to get Tottenham into Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Lucas 'always believed' in Tottenham's Champions League run
RELATED STORY
Kane hoping to be fit for Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League hat-trick puts Tottenham's Lucas in esteemed company
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'I blame myself', says devastated Ziyech on heartbreaking semi-final exit
RELATED STORY
Champions League: The 5 best comebacks of the 2018/19 edition
RELATED STORY
Lucas' Atletico future still undecided
RELATED STORY
Champions League: "I'm grateful that I'm not in Spain, I don't have to face Messi every season", says Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Ajax 2-3 Tottenham: Talking Points and Observations | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us