Every time I watch it, I cry - Lucas still stunned by Champions League heroics

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 11 May 2019, 01:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura has been in tears every time he has watched a replay of Tottenham's remarkable comeback win over Ajax.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a place in their first Champions League final thanks to a dramatic 3-2 triumph in Amsterdam on Wednesday – Lucas scoring all three goals in the second half to seal a 3-3 aggregate draw and victory on away goals.

The winner came as the clock ticked into the 96th minute, and Lucas still gets emotional when watching back those decisive moments.

"I think that I'm dreaming," Lucas told Tottenham's official website.

"It was an unbelievable day. I'm very happy, very proud. I always say that when you believe and when you work hard, you receive good things and this group and this team deserves it.

"I believed that it was possible to win the game and to go to the final, but I couldn't believe that I would score three goals and the third one in the last seconds. It was perfect.

"I've watched the game back. Every time that I watch the video I cry because it's so emotional. Every player wanted to have this moment, to live this moment, I am so happy and we need to enjoy it.

"That's what football does with everyone. That's why football is so amazing. I love football. It's so emotional, everyone loves football. Moments like this we need to keep for life."

Tottenham round off their Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday, before facing Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.