Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Everyone wants to overthrow Germany, claims Low

Joachim Low feels rivals France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina have all improved and will be gunning for Germany at the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 19:51 IST
240
joachimlow-cropped
Germany head coach Joachim Low

Joachim Low believes the World Cup's best teams will have extra motivation to stop Germany and prevent him becoming the first coach in 80 years to win the game's biggest prize for a second time.

After guiding Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Low's side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and won the 2017 Confederations Cup. They are the top-ranked team in the world going into the tournament.

The 58-year-old head coach, who is preparing his squad for Group F matches against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, said he expects the biggest teams in the tournament to be out to beat his men.

"If you are world champion, Confederations Cup winner and number three in the world for three or four years, then you will be especially hunted," he told SID.

"Every team wants to overthrow the defending champion."

Low hopes to emulate the last coach to lift the World Cup trophy twice - Vittorio Pozzo, who won the competition with Italy in 1934 and 1938 - but thinks Germany's major rivals have grown stronger in the last four years.

"France have gotten better, Spain have improved, Brazil and Argentina too," he said

"To be world champion once again means a lot to me, of course. That would be something historical. But I also feel some humility over the seriousness of the task.

"Everything has to be right to win a title, and at a certain point other factors will play their part as well, because the teams are similar in their quality.

"Little things can have a huge effect."

Low slams Gundogan boos as Germany stutter to win
RELATED STORY
Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
RELATED STORY
Low: Wagner treating Germany players like idiots
RELATED STORY
Low upset with Germany defeat
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Low extends Germany contract to 2022
RELATED STORY
Germany wants to unite people hosting soccer's Euro 2024
RELATED STORY
Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again
RELATED STORY
Neuer needs to play to make Germany's World Cup squad – Low
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us