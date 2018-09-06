Ex-Arsenal youngster Hinds released by Wolfsburg

Kaylen Hinds, who has been released by Wolfsburg

Former Arsenal youngster Kaylen Hinds has been released by Wolfsburg after going AWOL during pre-season.

The 20-year-old failed to report for training for several weeks after reportedly claiming he had lost his passport during a return visit to England.

Wolfsburg says Hinds' "unauthorised absence" constitutes a breach of his contract and have cancelled his deal.

"VfL Wolfsburg has parted with Kaylen Hinds. The club has reacted to the forward's unauthorised absence of several weeks by terminating his contract with immediate effect," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

"There is no longer a valid contract of employment between Hinds and VfL."

Managing director for sport Jorg Schmadtke said: "Despite repeated requests, he has not fulfilled his contractual obligations. We do not tolerate such behaviour."

Hinds joined Wolfsburg from the Gunners last year but only made one Bundesliga appearance, playing the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on the opening day of 2017-18.

The England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan with Greuther Furth in the second tier, without playing for the senior team.

