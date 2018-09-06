Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ex-Arsenal youngster Hinds released by Wolfsburg

Omnisport
NEWS
News
241   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST
kaylen hinds - cropped
Kaylen Hinds, who has been released by Wolfsburg

Former Arsenal youngster Kaylen Hinds has been released by Wolfsburg after going AWOL during pre-season.

The 20-year-old failed to report for training for several weeks after reportedly claiming he had lost his passport during a return visit to England.

Wolfsburg says Hinds' "unauthorised absence" constitutes a breach of his contract and have cancelled his deal.

"VfL Wolfsburg has parted with Kaylen Hinds. The club has reacted to the forward's unauthorised absence of several weeks by terminating his contract with immediate effect," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

"There is no longer a valid contract of employment between Hinds and VfL."

Managing director for sport Jorg Schmadtke said: "Despite repeated requests, he has not fulfilled his contractual obligations. We do not tolerate such behaviour."

Hinds joined Wolfsburg from the Gunners last year but only made one Bundesliga appearance, playing the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on the opening day of 2017-18.

The England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan with Greuther Furth in the second tier, without playing for the senior team.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Wolfsburg to fine Hinds after training no-show
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
Nelson loaned to Hoffenheim after signing new Arsenal deal
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Porto sign Bazoer on loan from Wolfsburg
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal sign goalkeeper Leno from Leverkusen
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 incredibly weird contract clauses in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us