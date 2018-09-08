Ex-Chelsea captain Terry feeling fittest for a decade ahead of reported Spartak Moscow move

John Terry after Aston Villa's Championship play-off final defeat

Former Chelsea captain John Terry claims he feels fitter than he has for much of the last decade amid reports he is set to sign for Spartak Moscow.

The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa after their defeat in the Championship play-off final to Fulham at the end of last season.

Terry had been tipped to return to Villa Park and admits he has "unfinished business" at the club, but the latest reports suggest he has travelled to Russia to undergo a medical with Spartak.

The ex-England centre-back insists he is still hungry for more success and has no concerns about his fitness, just three months out from his 38th birthday.

"I loved my time at Aston Villa. I am still devastated that we didn't go up," he told the Daily Mail. "The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there.

"Steve Bruce is a great man and with the backing of the new owners, Steve will hopefully get the club back into the Premier League.

"Don't get me wrong, if I don't play again I am content with what has been an unbelievable career, but I'm still hungry to go and play if everything around it is right. If it's right for me and my family.

"I am in the best condition I have been in for the last eight to 10 years of my career. I've had a brilliant summer, the first time in 20 years I have been able to get away like that with my family during the school holidays. I was away so much last year because I was fully committed to giving everything to Aston Villa, but now I am fully recharged."

Spartak, who finished third in Russia's top flight last season, will compete in the 2018-19 Europa League.