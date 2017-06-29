Ex-Man Utd star backs Mourinho to turn Old Trafford draws into wins

Phil Neville says Manchester United have to win more home games if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 19:32 IST

Jose Mourinho will win the Premier League title with Manchester United if the Red Devils convert 90 per cent of their home draws into victories next season, says Phil Neville.

United registered just eight league wins at Old Trafford en route to a sixth-place finish last term, with Mourinho's men frustrated by a return of 10 draws.

Mourinho did lift the EFL Cup and Europa League trophies, though, and Neville – who came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before leaving for Everton in 2005 – is convinced the Portuguese will lead the club to greater honours.

"If you look at the drawn games at Old Trafford last season and convert maybe 90 per cent of those into wins, then United would have been challenging for the title," he told MUTV.

"If they can do that this year, then I think the title will come back to Manchester.

"United are heading in the right direction and the confidence the manager and his squad got from winning the EFL Cup and Europa League can be taken into the Champions League and the league next year. "

Neville, who made over 350 appearances for United, also said it is crucial United make shrewd signings during the transfer window.

"It’s going to be a difficult season, as everyone else is spending money and improving," Neville added.

"United are going to have to improve as well because they didn’t finish in the top four last season.

"Now, every time I pick up a paper, another player is linked with United but I'm sure Jose will bring success, like he did last season, and ultimately, hopefully, bring the title back to Manchester."