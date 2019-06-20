×
Ex-Sampdoria coach Giampaolo takes over at AC Milan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Jun 2019, 01:01 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has been named the new coach of AC Milan.

Milan announced Wednesday that Giampaolo signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Giampaolo guided Sampdoria to a ninth-place finish in Serie A last season. He has also coached Cagliari, Siena, Catania, Cesena, Brescia and Empoli.

Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as Milan coach after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

A seven-time European champion, Milan is under pressure to return to the lucrative Champions League as it deals with a UEFA financial fair play investigation.

Milan last played in the Champions League in 2013-14.

