Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Extraordinary Zidane is in Real Madrid's past - Lopetegui

Omnisport
NEWS
News
207   //    14 Aug 2018, 23:59 IST
Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui says Zinedine Zidane was an "extraordinary" coach for Real Madrid but he is determined to write a new chapter in the club's illustrious history.

Zidane quit his post after leading Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title in May, Los Blancos triumphing in the competition in each season the Frenchman was in charge.

Lopetegui was subsequently named as Zidane's successor, although he was fired by Spain on the eve of the World Cup after his appointment was confirmed.

The new boss is preparing for his first competitive game in charge, as they take on rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn on Wednesday.

And while Lopetegui appreciates the platform that was left in place by the departing Zidane, he wants to move on from the Frenchman's era.

"Zizou did an extraordinary job and got incredible titles," Lopetegui told a news conference. 

"But this is the past, now we are focused to keep on getting them, keep making history and we have to try to be better and better in all aspects.

"And we'll try to do it, and don't look back. We have to look forward with confidence and work."

Madrid are yet to replace key player Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left for Serie A champions Juventus in a deal worth €112million.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, who both scored in the Champions League final defeat of Liverpool, are expected to take extra responsibility in Ronaldo's absence.

"Gareth is a player we love to be with us," Lopetegui said. "He has been at Real for many seasons and has been training since the very beginning in an extraordinary way.

"He is so motivated, and he is a very important player for the team. He is part of the team, and it is important now for us to be a team in all aspects of the game, full of great players as Gareth.

"I'm not going to talk about Gareth's past, just the present I saw, and we are pleased with his attitude, his work, and his aim.

"I can't talk about the past but Karim, the same as Gareth is a player that I always liked. I think he is so good in all aspects and his attitude is great since the first day, working a lot, and trying to help the team."

Madrid's biggest addition ahead of the 2018-19 campaign is Thibaut Courtois, the Belgium international joining from Chelsea, but Lopetegui would not confirm whether the goalkeeper would go straight into the side in place of Keylor Navas.

"Yes, I know who is going to play tomorrow," Lopetegui said. "But I'm not giving the team today, as the rival didn't do it. But yes, it is clear."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Real Madrid players who could shine under Julen Lopetegui 
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui focused on Navas amid Courtois rumours
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: Succeeding Zidane will be like...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen at Real Madrid under Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid appoint Julen Lopetegui as...
RELATED STORY
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HAN CRO 12:00 AM Hanworth Villa vs Crowborough Athletic
Tomorrow HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
Tomorrow LIT WOR 12:00 AM Littlehampton Town vs Worthing United
Tomorrow HIG WIN 12:15 AM Highworth Town vs Windsor
Tomorrow STO NEW 12:15 AM Stockton Town vs Newcastle Benfield
Tomorrow BIL BAR 12:15 AM Billingham Synthonia vs Barnoldswick Town
Tomorrow NOR WID 12:15 AM Northwich Victoria vs Widnes
Tomorrow RUN HEM 12:15 AM Runcorn Town vs Hemsworth MW
Tomorrow LEY BAR 12:15 AM Leyton Athletic vs Barkingside
Tomorrow WHI DEA 12:15 AM Whitstable Town vs Deal Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us