Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F*** off, we're going to United - Berbatov's blunt response to City interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.06K   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:23 IST
Dimitar Berbatov - cropped
Dimitar Berbatov celebrates scoring for Manchester United.

Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United's history and tradition made it easy to dismiss a lucrative offer to join Manchester City in 2008.

Ex-Bulgaria international Berbatov won two Premier League titles in four seasons at Old Trafford after signing for a reported £30million from Tottenham.

He featured in the Champions League final loss to Barcelona in his debut campaign and went on to become a fan favourite, although the 37-year-old claims he could well have turned out for United's crosstown rivals.

Approached amid an overhaul that saw Robinho, Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta head to the Etihad Stadium, Berbatov insists he only ever had eyes for Alex Ferguson's side.

"I don't think it was that close, to be honest," the striker told FourFourTwo. "My agent told me about some interest but I said, 'Don't even bother mentioning anyone else, I'm going to Man United,' because of the history, the players, the tradition, everything.

"I think it was the night before City signed Robinho from Real Madrid and my agent said: 'Berba, there's another team in for you.' I said: 'F*** off, we're going to Man United.'

"He said: 'But they'll give you more money!' It's not all about the money sometimes, though. I was like a horse with blinkers.

"For me it was the right decision because going to the top of the mountain was my dream, especially when you come from Eastern Europe, from a small town, and no one has done it before you.

"It was a great feeling."

Berbatov left United for Fulham in 2012 and had subsequent spells with Monaco, PAOK and Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City fear Manchester United will...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester City should line up against Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
City must kick United while they're down – Kompany
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 4: Previews and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us