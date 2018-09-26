Fabinho given first Liverpool start in Chelsea clash

Liverpool's Fabinho

Fabinho will make his first Liverpool start following his pre-season arrival from Monaco in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round meeting with Chelsea.

The Brazil international cost the Reds a reported £45million after developing into one of Ligue 1's most impressive midfielders, but his adaptation to life at Liverpool has been slow.

Fabinho is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League, having been named on the bench three times and he appeared briefly as a substitute in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manager Jurgen Klopp explained in his pre-match news conference that Fabinho still needs to get to grips positionally with Liverpool's set-up, emphasising the importance of closing down space when not in possession.

But the 24-year-old has seemingly done enough to finally earn a first start, with Klopp making eight changes to the team that cruised to a 3-0 league win over Southampton on Saturday.

Dejan Lovren is one of them, with the Croatia international making his first appearance of the season following an abdominal injury.

Maurizio Sarri has also made eight alterations to the Chelsea side that drew 0-0 at West Ham last time out.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Willian keep their places, while Victor Moses, Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas and Andreas Christensen are among those making rare appearances.

N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Jorginho are on the bench.