×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Fabinho: Liverpool still have winning momentum for Chelsea clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    21 Sep 2019, 15:10 IST
Fabinho - cropped
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes the midweek Champions League loss to Napoli will not affect the club's Premier League form leading into Sunday's game against Chelsea.

The European champions lost 2-0 at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday, their first since being beaten by Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp's men won six successive matches in between as they lifted the European Super Cup and opened up a five-point advantage atop the Premier League.

Brazil international Fabinho views that run as a greater guide to what will happen at Stamford Bridge than the failure in Italy.

"I think the momentum of the team has been very important up until now," Fabinho told his club's website.

"Each victory increases our confidence and spurs us on to play even better.

"I don't think the defeat at Napoli will make us lose our momentum, we will continue trying to play well and be focused on our objectives.

"We lost the game on Tuesday, but I don't think we played badly.

Advertisement

"We did what we'd been doing in the Premier League, so we need to keep up this momentum. We've had a great start in the league and need to keep winning. We're playing in the same style and doing what we're used to."

Visiting a Chelsea side that put five past Wolves last weekend is another major hurdle for the Reds to clear in their quest to go one better than last season's second-place finish.

An exceptional end to that campaign and a fine start to this term sees Liverpool take a 14-game Premier League winning streak to London.

"I know these are numbers, but they are very important numbers for us," Fabinho said.

"It shows how consistent our team is and that's really important for a side like ours which looks to do important things in the Premier League.

"I hope we continue like this like we did last season and that we get even better this season."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 6
FT SOU AFC
1 - 3
 Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI TOT 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Today BUR NOR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Norwich
Today EVE SHE 07:30 PM Everton vs Sheffield United
Today MAN WAT 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Today NEW BRI 10:00 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CRY WOL 06:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow WES MAN 06:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS AST 09:00 PM Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow CHE LIV 09:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us