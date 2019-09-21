Fabinho: Liverpool still have winning momentum for Chelsea clash

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes the midweek Champions League loss to Napoli will not affect the club's Premier League form leading into Sunday's game against Chelsea.

The European champions lost 2-0 at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday, their first since being beaten by Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp's men won six successive matches in between as they lifted the European Super Cup and opened up a five-point advantage atop the Premier League.

Brazil international Fabinho views that run as a greater guide to what will happen at Stamford Bridge than the failure in Italy.

"I think the momentum of the team has been very important up until now," Fabinho told his club's website.

"Each victory increases our confidence and spurs us on to play even better.

"I don't think the defeat at Napoli will make us lose our momentum, we will continue trying to play well and be focused on our objectives.

On our last visit to Stamford Bridge...



What a strike, @DanielSturridge pic.twitter.com/ay5zV0Z50d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2019

"We lost the game on Tuesday, but I don't think we played badly.

"We did what we'd been doing in the Premier League, so we need to keep up this momentum. We've had a great start in the league and need to keep winning. We're playing in the same style and doing what we're used to."

Visiting a Chelsea side that put five past Wolves last weekend is another major hurdle for the Reds to clear in their quest to go one better than last season's second-place finish.

An exceptional end to that campaign and a fine start to this term sees Liverpool take a 14-game Premier League winning streak to London.

"I know these are numbers, but they are very important numbers for us," Fabinho said.

"It shows how consistent our team is and that's really important for a side like ours which looks to do important things in the Premier League.

"I hope we continue like this like we did last season and that we get even better this season."