Fabregas wants new Chelsea deal

06 Oct 2018

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is eager to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge as the Spaniard eyes a new contract.

Fabregas – who arrived from boyhood club Barcelona in 2014 – is set to become a free agent at the end of the Premier League season.

The 31-year-old started in Chelsea's 1-0 Europa League win over Vidi on Thursday, however, he is yet to feature in the Premier League this term.

But Fabregas still wants to extend his contract at Chelsea, where he has won two league titles and the FA Cup.

"I'm very open about it," Fabregas said. "To be the honest the club have not said anything.

"At the end of the day I have eight months left and at the moment I'm gone. But I'd love to stay at the club.

"I've been very happy for the last four years and a half. We've had great success, won many things.

"I think I have a good understanding with the fans and players. I feel I still have a lot of football left in me but it is now up to the club."

A knee injury interrupted Fabregas' start to the season, with the former Barca and Arsenal star saying: "I just came back from a difficult injury. I'm still sometimes feeling it a little bit. It is difficult to be sitting there and not helping the team when you know you could add something."

Despite playing a bit-part role behind Jorginho, Fabregas is loving life under head coach Maurizio Sarri.

"I feel sensations under Sarri that I never thought I would feel again," said Fabregas, who has played under Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in the past.

"I wish he came a bit earlier to be honest. It's a little bit late now in my career. Definitely I'm very happy with him."