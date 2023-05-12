Fabrizio Romano issues key update in Real Madrid's pursuit of top summer target Jude Bellingham

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid this summer.

The England international has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital lately and negotiations were reportedly in the final stages. Now, Romano has told CBS Sports Golazo that Bellingham has given a personal agreement to join Madrid with contract details and salary also agreed.

"Yes, I think Jude Bellingham will be a Real Madrid player."

Talking of contract details, the journalist further added:

"Jude Bellingham has a personal agreement with Real Madrid. All the salary details, all the clauses, all the contract details are agreed. Jude has said ‘Yes’ to Real Madrid."

All that's now left is to agree on a transfer fee, which Los Blancos and Borussia Dortmund are set to negotiate. Romano said that it's the easiest part given the "excellent" relationship between the two clubs.

“Real Madrid and Dortmund will now negotiate to agree on a fee to sign Jude Bellingham. Usually, this is the easiest part. Especially because the two clubs have an excellent relationship.”

Bellingham is currently valued at €120 million, according to Transfermarkt. Much of that could be due to his age, as he's only 19, while his contract with Dortmund runs for another two years.

Signed on a £25 million transfer from Birmingham City in 2020, Bellingham has since developed into one of Europe's brightest talents. In 131 games, he's scored 23 goals and made 25 assists, while helping Dortmund to the DFB-Pokal title in his first season.

Jude Bellingham will add to Real Madrid's stellar midfield

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have one of the best midfields in the world, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, and Aurelien Tchouameni in the squad.

On top of this, Los Blancos are now set to add Jude Bellingham to their roster, and the youngster, with his mercurial talents, will bring more quality into the side.

His arrival will also give Carlo Ancelotti (or whoever is the Real Madrid manager next season) great tactical flexibility. This is due to the array of options he'd have in the midfield as well as Bellingham's versatility.

The English teenage prodigy mainly operates on the right side of the midfield three, but can function as a defensive midfielder too.

Bellingham's presence would allow veterans like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos some respite. Although both players continue to shine bright for the Whites, even at 37 and 33 respectively, it's hard to see them feature in every game at this age.

