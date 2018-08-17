Facebook and LaLiga: The Future of On-The-Go Sports Consumption Is Here

Facebook has won the broadcasting rights for all La Liga matches in the Indian subcontinent.

What do you do when you're forced to miss watching your team play because you've been married for 45 years and you still need to celebrate an anniversary, or when your kids are in a play, or when you cannot, for the love of God, fathom why you're staring at a blank screen in your office...?

You tape the game, do you? And then walk around the world in an endless struggle to save your self from exposure to spoilers coming at you harder than the ones from the Game of Thrones?

You can't possibly get the same experience that you do by simply watching the game. LIVE. The highlights, sure, help you figure out what happened but it still isn't the real thing, is it?

Wouldn't you much rather have some sort of pocket device that connects you to a satellite orbiting the earth in outer space, allowing you to witness your team bottle it up once more, in real time?

Well, what do you know!

In a revolutionary step forward is sports consumption, Facebook has won the rights to broadcast all La Liga matches for the next three seasons in the Indian subcontinent.

Also read: La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on Facebook

With fans often complaining about the lack of access the audience, for football in India, has to top quality action as a result of bundling television stations at loggerheads with their own counterparts and with logic - with regard to the programming and limited choices of games available for viewing, the coverage of the game here in the subcontinent has been below-par. To put it mildly.

Facebook's intervention will not only provide the users with the ability to watch each and every game - of the greatest league in the world - live, but it'll also let them do it for free.

India's growing digital footprint is now a matter of fact with more people with access to mobile phones and internet connections than ever before, this nation largely consumes all its content on-the-go and on the smartphone.

Desktops are now only used for spreadsheets by your local vendors.

All the biggest stars, right in the palm of your hand!

Now, you can go be with your wife on your special day and pretend to be listening to your kids in the play. Even when you're staring mindlessly into an empty screen in your office, you can just whip out your smartphone and use the perpetually opened Facebook app on your phone to watch Lionel Messi dance past defenders with the ease he does.

Why this deal is exactly what football coverage in India needs

If you live here in India - or any of the other countries under the purview of this deal - you're bound to come across hysteria regarding the unavailability of La Liga matches on cable.

We're here to quell that delirium and tell you how the deal struck by Facebook to telecast all the La Liga games in the Indian subcontinent is, simply put, the best thing to happen for football coverage in this part of the globe.

Here's how:

* All 380 La Liga matches will now be available for viewing compared to the previously handpicked(wrongly) few by Television broadcasters.

* Facebook has hinted at quality programming, compared to the half-though, half-baked 'act' put together by TV channels on cable.

* Interactive studio coverage for viewers that will be hosted by Joe Morrison.

* Panellists of experts to provide analysis for games include the likes of former Real Madrid defender and four-time LaLiga champion Michel Salgado, as well as former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Luis Garcia.

* All the coverage will be available to Facebook users in the Indian subcontinent for free.