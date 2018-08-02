Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Facing big team is way to go: India's U-20 football coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
126   //    02 Aug 2018, 16:16 IST

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Gearing up to play Venezuela in the COTIF Cup in Valencia, India's U-20 football head coach Floyd Pinto says it will be pivotal for the "development" of the team.

Floyd said, "It is a very big challenge for us to face the likes of Venezuela in a competitive environment and it provides us with an opportunity to grow and develop, while experiencing competition of the highest order."

"Facing teams like Venezuela is the way ahead for us as it speeds up the player development process."

In the COTIF Cup, the Indian U-20s have lost two matches -- against local club side Murcia U-20 and Mauritania U-20. And after facing Venezuela, the Colts will square off against Argentina U-20 on August 5.

Against Mauritania U-20, the Indian Colts missed five regular starters as Rahul KP, Sanjeev Stalin and Rahim Ali had to sit out due to injuries and suspensions to the two central defenders Anwar Ali and Jitendra Singh further depleted India.

"We played without Jitender & Anwar who were suspended and missed regular starters due to injuries. It is never easy to play a game without two regular central defenders but Narender and Sahil played well and gained valuable experience."

"The boys started off very well but Mauritania were very physical and direct. They took the lead in the first half but we kept pressing for the equalizer and we could have ended the match on level terms had we not conceded late," Floyd explained.

Goals in the 71st and 78th minute by the African side meant that they went on to win the match 3-0.

"The desire of the boys to match strides against a strong African team was there but we fell prey to complacency and conceded on the counter attacks and obviously we are disappointed to concede those two goals

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
