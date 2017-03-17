Factbox -- Manchester City v Liverpool

by Reuters News 17 Mar 2017, 16:40 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield - 12/3/17 General view as Liverpool fans unveil a banner Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

REUTERS - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Liverpool 1-0 Man City (Premier League, December 2016)

Liverpool 3-0 Man City (Premier League, March 2016)

Liverpool 1-1 Man City (City won 3-1 on penalties)(League Cup, February 2016)

Man City 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League, November 2015)

Liverpool 2-1 Man City (Premier League, March 2015)

Man City 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, August 2014)

Liverpool 3-2 Man City (Premier League, April 2014)

Man City 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2013)

Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, February 2013)

Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Premier League, August 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Man City - W W W W D

Liverpool - L W L W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

Evens Man City to win

14/5 Liverpool to win

13/5 Match to end in a draw

First goalscorer:

7/2 Sergio Aguero; 5/1 Kelechi Iheanacho; 13/2 Raheem Sterling; 7/1 Nolito; 15/2 Leroy Sane; 15/2 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 9/1 Kevin de Bruyne; 9/1 Yaya Toure; 9/1 Divock Origi

Correct score:

Man City Win : 17/2 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 14/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2

Liverpool win: 12/1 1-0; 20/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 28/1 3-2

Draw: 14/1 0-0; 7/1 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

Also:

5/1 Kevin de Bruyne to score and Man City to win

6/1 Sadio Mane to score and Liverpool to win

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)