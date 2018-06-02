Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Falcao 'honoured' by Milan interest

Radamel Falcao has refused to rule out a move to AC Milan, acknowledging he has long been an admirer of the Italian club.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 17:07 IST
283
Radamel Falcao - cropped
Monaco's Radamel Falcao playing for Colombia

Radamel Falcao says it is "an honour" to be linked with AC Milan.

The 32-year-old, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for Monaco last season, is gearing up for Colombia's World Cup campaign and featured in their 0-0 draw with Egypt on Friday.

His preparations threaten to be overshadowed, though, by increasing speculation suggesting the Italian giants are set to make a move for him during the off-season.

While Falcao admits he has been a long-time admirer of the Rossoneri, his focus for now remains solely on the World Cup.

"I have already said that it's an honour they are thinking of me," he said after the draw with Egypt.

"Milan are one of the best clubs in the world and I've always been following them but, for now, as I said, I have a contract with Monaco and I'm comfortable there. I feel loved there.

"We need to see their plans and their project but I'm focused on the World Cup right now. I will analyse everything once all this is finished.

"I'm keeping myself out of it. I've seen what the media says about it. I have a contract and right now I'm just thinking about the World Cup."

Colombia face Japan, Poland and Senegal in Group H of the World Cup, starting with a clash against the Samurai Blue in Saransk on June 19.

Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli's Reina
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United midfielder set for AC Milan move
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for
RELATED STORY
5 stars who picked up injuries before the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT TUN TUR
2 - 2
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018