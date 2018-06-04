Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Falcao, James join injured duo in Colombia squad

Head coach Jose Pekerman has gambled on the fitness of Abel Aguilar and Cristian Zapata in finalising his 23-man Colombia squad on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 23:48 IST
385
James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao - cropped
Colombia players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao in training.

Colombia have named stars James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao in a World Cup squad that includes injured pair Abel Aguilar and Cristian Zapata.

Deportivo Cali midfielder Aguilar, 33, and AC Milan defender Zapata, 31, both received the nod from head coach Jose Pekerman on Monday despite facing fitness problems.

They missed the 0-0 friendly draw with Egypt on Friday, but the Colombian Football Federation confirmed the experienced duo had "intensified" their rehabilitation in an attempt to be ready for Russia.

Zapata's availability means there is no place for Santa Fe youngster William Tesillo, while long-serving forward Teofilo Gutierrez also misses out.

Falcao's inclusion will be particularly pleasing for Pekerman after the Monaco striker missed Brazil 2014 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Instead, he heads to his first World Cup looking to help improve on a quarter-final exit last time out, and with the likes of James, Juan Cuadrado and Davinson Sanchez also involved, Colombia are considered a threat to the favourites.

Their Group H opponents are Japan, Poland and Senegal.

 

Colombia's final 23-man World Cup squad in full:

Jose Cuadrado (Once Caldas), David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali); Santiago Arias (PSV), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Cristian Zapata (AC Milan); Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Quintero (River Plate), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol), Mateus Uribe (Club America); Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion), Luis Muriel (Sevilla).

WORLD CUP: Since 2014 highs, a struggle for Colombia, James
RELATED STORY
James: Colombia can't get carried away with France win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia
RELATED STORY
Falcao 'honoured' by Milan interest
RELATED STORY
Bacca backs Mina after difficult start at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
James: Colombia eyeing at least World Cup semis
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #33 James...
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah unsurprisingly put in Egypt's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 Group Games to Watch
RELATED STORY
France 2-3 Colombia: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018