×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Falcao open to Atletico Madrid return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    29 Nov 2018, 15:07 IST
RadamelFalcao - cropped
Monaco striker Radamel Falcao

Monaco striker Radamel Falcao left the door open for a return to Atletico Madrid after taking on his former club in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Falcao came on as a substitute and missed an 83rd-minute penalty in a 2-0 defeat against Atletico that ensured Monaco will finish bottom of Group A.

The Colombia international scored 70 goals in 91 matches over two seasons with Atleti and was presented with a framed photograph prior to kick-off.

Falcao's contract at Monaco is due to expire at the end of next season and he hinted at a desire to return to the club where he won the Europa League in 2011-12 and the UEFA Super Cup and Copa del Rey the following season.

"We never know in the future. Obviously, Atletico Madrid will always be in my heart. I don't know, maybe once my contract at Monaco finished, I don't know what will happen. I am always supporting Atletico Madrid," said the 32-year-old, before describing what it felt like to go up against his former employers.

"Mixed feelings, a great welcome of the fans, lovely as usual. But we have to turn the page because we have a final at home next Saturday [against Montpellier]."

On the gift he received from the club, he added: "I am always grateful and happy. Not just for the trophies or goals, but the people were really thankful for the effort and the engagement.

"That's something I identify with. They are the values of this club. I am so thankful and I will keep this souvenir forever."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Great strikers to have played for Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona: 5 things to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann delighted as Atletico return to Champions...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AS Monaco forward offers himself to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Atletico defeats Monaco 2-0, advances in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Match preview, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona: 5 takeaways
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us