Falcao penalties lift Monaco out of relegation zone

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 53 // 05 Dec 2018, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris, Dec 5 (AFP) Radamel Falcao scored a pair of penalties as Thierry Henry's Monaco won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Amiens to climb out of the bottom three in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The Colombian had missed twice from the spot this season but calmly converted on 43 minutes at the Stade de la Licorne after Emil Krafth upended Benoit Badiashile. Amiens defender Bakaye Dibassy was sent off for catching the Monaco captain with a raised boot in the 90th minute, and Falcao wrapped up a second victory in three games with another penalty deep into stoppage time.

Henry said he wasn't getting too carried away with his team's victory.

"From our side of things in terms of how we played it wasn't extraordinary but we held on. Fortunately Falcao was there when we needed him," Henry said.

"We must not overreact, we need to continue to work and use the positive aspects of each match to inspire us," he added.

The result provisionally bumped Henry's side up to 17th place above Dijon and Amiens on goal difference, confirming their recent upturn under the former France star in recent weeks.

Nice extended their unbeaten run under Patrick Vieira to six games with a 0-0 draw at home to Angers, who saw goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle dismissed in the closing stages.

Second-place Montpellier host Lille, in fourth, later on Tuesday as both sides attempt to cut into Paris Saint-Germain's 14-point lead at the top of the table. PSG will be without Neymar as they look to continue their undefeated record in Ligue 1 this season on Wednesday's trip to Strasbourg.

The world's most expensive player came off early in the second half in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Bordeaux after hurting the same groin he injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon last month