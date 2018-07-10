Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Family atmosphere helping England - Walker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    10 Jul 2018, 13:42 IST
englandcelebrate - cropped
Kyle Walker leads England's celebrations against Sweden

Kyle Walker says there is a family atmosphere within the England camp and that has played a big part in their march to the World Cup semi-finals.

For the first time in 28 years – and only the third time in history – an England team will be present in the last-four at football's global showpiece, Gareth Southgate's team having seen off Sweden in Saturday's quarter-final.

Croatia stand in the way of the Three Lions and a place in the final, the two nations going head-to-head in Moscow on Wednesday to earn the right to face France or Belgium.

England's progress is a long way from their group-stage exit at the last edition of the World Cup in Brazil, and their shock defeat to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16.

And Walker says the spirit within the squad has played a huge part in their improvement.

"Listen, it doesn't matter where you're from. I think everyone is so close in there. It's special. It really is. That's the only word I can describe it because we're all a family," he told Sky News Radio.

"I said at the start of this that over this summer, this is our family.

"You obviously have got your family at home and the kids that you need to keep in touch with, keep checking in or the missus might go mad. But this is our family now.

"Hopefully we had a long month together, which we have done. And we've completed a World Cup. We have completed it.

"If we get to the final or if we don't get to the final then we're one day short, you know it has been an absolute pleasure of an experience to share not just with the players but the staff."

Walker pokes fun at Maguire after England defender's...
RELATED STORY
Lingard and England ready to continue family affair in...
RELATED STORY
It feels like a step back – Walker would prefer to play...
RELATED STORY
England need a miracle to win World Cup - Walker
RELATED STORY
Guardiola a friend as well as a boss, says Walker
RELATED STORY
England vs Sweden: 3 reasons why England won
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England vs Colombia, England Team,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
Stones enjoying bringing 'Pep effect' to England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England vs Colombia - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us