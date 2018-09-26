Fans are loving Harry Wilson's ‘five times’ celebration after goal against Manchester United
While Manchester United continued their bad run of form in their defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has impressed Liverpool fans, not only with his superb free-kick against the Red Devils but also his iconic celebration after the goal.
The Rams beat Mourinho's side 8-7 on penalties after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.
Juan Mata opened the bank for United within five minutes of the game but the Rams quickly equalized with a fantastic free-kick from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson.
Things took a turn for the worse for Mourinho's side as United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for handling outside of his penalty area in the 67th minute. This prompted Mourinho to give former Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant his competitive debut for the Red Devils.
The Rams were soon ahead again after Jack Marriott scored in the 85th minute, a goal that was initially thought to be the winner. The goal marks Marriott's first goal for the club.
Hopes of an easy win for Lampard's side were squandered when Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score a last-gasp header to help the 10-man hosts level up against their opponents.
The game went to penalties which saw both sides executing effective spot kicks. After 15 successful penalties, however, United's Phil Jones missed his effort to give the Championship side the 8-7 win.
The 21-year-old loanee is still very much a Kopite at heart as he channeled Fernando Torres’ ‘five times’ celebration, which boasts of the number of European Cups Liverpool have won compared to Man United‘s two victories.
The celebration has delighted Liverpool fans across the world whose wishes have been perfectly expressed when Wilson said before the game, "Every Liverpool fan, every Liverpool player wants to go to Old Trafford and win every time."
When asked about his resemblance to Torres, Wilson replied, "To be fair I’ve had that quite a lot on social media."
"I don’t see it personally but I think a lot of fans do."
"I’d be delighted if I could achieve half of what he’s done, with his goal-scoring record and the trophies he’s won as well."