Fans are loving Harry Wilson's ‘five times’ celebration after goal against Manchester United

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

While Manchester United continued their bad run of form in their defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has impressed Liverpool fans, not only with his superb free-kick against the Red Devils but also his iconic celebration after the goal.

The Rams beat Mourinho's side 8-7 on penalties after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.

Juan Mata opened the bank for United within five minutes of the game but the Rams quickly equalized with a fantastic free-kick from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson.

Things took a turn for the worse for Mourinho's side as United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for handling outside of his penalty area in the 67th minute. This prompted Mourinho to give former Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant his competitive debut for the Red Devils.

The Rams were soon ahead again after Jack Marriott scored in the 85th minute, a goal that was initially thought to be the winner. The goal marks Marriott's first goal for the club.

Hopes of an easy win for Lampard's side were squandered when Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score a last-gasp header to help the 10-man hosts level up against their opponents.

The game went to penalties which saw both sides executing effective spot kicks. After 15 successful penalties, however, United's Phil Jones missed his effort to give the Championship side the 8-7 win.

The 21-year-old loanee is still very much a Kopite at heart as he channeled Fernando Torres’ ‘five times’ celebration, which boasts of the number of European Cups Liverpool have won compared to Man United‘s two victories.

The celebration has delighted Liverpool fans across the world whose wishes have been perfectly expressed when Wilson said before the game, "Every Liverpool fan, every Liverpool player wants to go to Old Trafford and win every time."

Liverpool have got to find a space for Harry Wilson next season - for that five times celebration alone — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) September 25, 2018

If Harry Wilson scoring a free kick at Old Trafford and doing a 5 times celebration doesn’t give you a semi on you’re gay — Corker (@danny_corker) September 25, 2018

Just a gentle reminder that after Harry Wilson smashed in that freekick he took the piss by doing the 5 times celebration to Utd fans. It didn't go unnoticed by me or my war radar. Mocking our pain. Don't like it but i respect it. Killer mentality. Bold. Elite character. pic.twitter.com/ruLT6bJweQ — Pundit Jay Ⓜ (@punditjay) September 26, 2018

I always knew he was Torres’s son 😂😂 — 🆎🇧🇷 (@BallerAlisson) September 25, 2018

Get Harry Wilson back off loan and back in that Liverpool starting line up purely because he’s given united fans the 5 times celebration — Luke Donnelly (@lukedonnelly_) September 26, 2018

Just seen that Derby County has taken Man United out of the Carabao Cup + Harry Wilson scored and did the "5 times" celebration at Old Trafford.

What a legend son! — Kloppomania (@BasqueScouser) September 26, 2018

Harry Wilson scoring a worldie free kick followed by the 5 times celebration at Old Trafford is one of the best things I’ve ever seen — . (@tanyawarwick_) September 25, 2018

I'm gonna need to see that Harry Wilson goal 100 more times, he silenced Old Trafford and gave the 5 times celebration, what a guy! — James Jones (@ItsJammmyy) September 26, 2018

When asked about his resemblance to Torres, Wilson replied, "To be fair I’ve had that quite a lot on social media."

"I don’t see it personally but I think a lot of fans do."

"I’d be delighted if I could achieve half of what he’s done, with his goal-scoring record and the trophies he’s won as well."