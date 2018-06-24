Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans dance in Berlin rain as Germany survive

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 09:33 IST

Berlin, Jun 24 (AFP) Fans danced in the rain in Berlin as defending champions Germany avoided an embarrassing World Cup exit with a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Supporters watching on big screens at the Brandenburg Gate huddled nervously under grey clouds and drizzle, before throwing their umbrellas away as Toni Kroos' late winner saved Germany.

"I'm so, so so happy," screamed Rasdan Abdullah as the final whistle sounded in Sochi.

"It's a great feeling," said Birgit Schlag, who had come to Berlin to see the Rolling Stones in concert the day before.

The rain had just begun to fall in the German capital as Ola Toivonen fired Sweden ahead on the half-hour mark, and grey clouds lingered as the crowd sung "You'll Never Walk Alone" at half-time.

They breathed a sigh of relief when Marco Reus equalised just after half-time.

And when Kroos curled in a free-kick in the fifth minute of injury-time, the fans were in ecstasy.

"I said before the game that Reus would score," said a beaming Dieter Mann, a 60-year-old tour guide with Germany flags stuck to his head.

"It was the right decision to pick him and drop Mesut Ozil."

"Defeat for us today was about as likely as England winning the World Cup," said 37-year-old jobseeker Marcel Kreisel, and fell about laughing.

Having slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening game, Germany had to beat Sweden to avoid elimination.

With Mexico top of Group F after winning their second match on Saturday, Germany play South Korea on Wednesday knowing they must do as well as the Swedes against Mexico if they are to progress to the knockout round

Germany survive in Sochi but questions remain
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Germany faces reality check before title defense
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Germany lose their opener against Mexico
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Germany win it late vs Sweden
RELATED STORY
Germany on the ropes as it faces Sweden in World Cup
RELATED STORY
Germany perform best under pressure, Klose claims
RELATED STORY
France v Australia: Cahill ready to dance on the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Sweden with chance to take out another big name: Germany
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018:  5 talking points as Germany beat Sweden
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us