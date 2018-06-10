Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans give Egypt's Pharaohs a warm send-off ahead of WCup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 03:52 IST
109
AP Image

CAIRO (AP) — About 2,000 fans gathered at Cairo's main stadium on Saturday to watch Egypt's last home practice before the Pharaohs fly to their World Cup base in Grozny, Chechnya.

Egypt also unveiled its mascot, a green "Nile Crocodile" in a red Egypt jersey, white shorts and a yellow-and-black pharaonic head cover.

Qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1990, Egypt opens its campaign against Uruguay on Friday. Host team Russia and Saudi Arabia are also in the group.

Star striker Mohamed Salah, still recovering from a right shoulder injury sustained during the Champions League final last month, suited up for the celebrations but did not train with the squad. He spent about 45 minutes walking around the pitch, waving to the fans and posing for selfies with admirers. He left the stadium under heavy security.

With six days left to the Uruguay match, it is not certain whether Salah, the English Premier League top-scorer with 32 in his first season with Liverpool, will be fit to play. He has not spoken to the media since he flew home on Wednesday from Spain, where he received treatment for his injury.

