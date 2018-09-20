Fans outraged at Pochettino after Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League loss to Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

The opening day of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League saw Tottenham Hotspur go against Inter Milan in a thrilling game.

Mauricio Pochettino's side walked into the game looking for a win to redeem themselves from the two consecutive Premier League losses they faced at the hands of Watford and Liverpool.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, looked for an explosive comeback in their first Champions League game since the 2011/12 season.

The game went in Inter Milan's favour as the side snatched a 2-1 victory over the Premier League side at the San Siro.

Late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino condemned the Spurs to their third consecutive defeat so far in this season.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen opened the bank ten minutes after halftime when a deflected strike went over Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Spurs were dominating possession for the entirety of the second half and were looking towards a definite win.

Their hopes were, however, squandered when Inter's Icardi scored a stunning equalizer with just five minutes on the clock.

This was followed by a corner that was converted by match hero Matias Vecino who headed past the goalkeeper at stoppage time to give the team their first victory in the competition.

Prior to the game, Spurs fans were given bad news as Tottenham announced that France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the game owing to a thigh injury while Dele Alli is recovering from a hamstring strain. Defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld had also been left out of the starting XI despite being fit to play.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Pochettino said, "We still have out Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko. They are in London. For a technical decision, Kieran Tripper and Toby Alderweireld are there [in London] too.”

"It's a technical decision. You can look it up in the dictionary," Pochettino said. "You are clever enough to understand that ... I never punish players. The plan is to leave them there and use different players tomorrow. There's nothing in behind it."

Fans have since expressed their outrage at Pochettino and the team on social media:

It’s arrogance that has done for #Spurs so far this season. An arrogant belief that a team that wasn’t strong enough to win any of the major prizes, didn’t need strengthening. Ridiculous bravado. #Pochettino. — Fakhrul (@supernaturalbro) September 19, 2018

First-time Mauricio Pochettino has lost three consecutive games in charge of Spurs.



As much as we adore the bloke hopefully it is a wake-up call for himself aswell to take a long hard look at his timing of the substitutions along with his overall in-game management.#THFC #COYS — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 18, 2018

Losing 2-0, brings on a defensive mid #Pochettino — VicSkiwalker ♠ (@Sixpathsx) September 15, 2018

Crisis at #spurs 3 defeats on the spin, surely #Pochettino is under real pressure to keep his job, Alli, Kane & Eriksen must be considering their futures #panic — cjd78 (@cjd78) September 18, 2018

Thing is will #Pochettino actually read the fans’ response and do something about it? Can’t believe how utterly lacking in energy and passion they were today. It’s football! Try to win the game folks! Did he ever urge us on from the sidelines?? — Michael SW (@mikesolwil) September 15, 2018

So 3 straight losses for Pochettino now. Is he finished? Does he have to change his tactics? Are his tactics obsolete? Is he holding Spurs back? Is he mismanaging Harry Kane? Has Dele Alli stopped progressing under him?



Or those questions are only reserved for Mourinho.😂😂😂 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 18, 2018

This criticism of Poch is way overboard! It's not his fault he's not really been backed in the transfer window, they've been crying out for one "magic" player and Levy hasn't supplied. Would 100% welcome him at united #Pochettino — Mo Al-Wasity (@MohammedWasity) September 18, 2018

Is #Pochettino’s master plan to play shit straight long balls into the final third? When will it end. Boring. Ineffective. Spursy. — Fox (@TheTravails) September 15, 2018

POCHETTINO OUT GET OUT MY CLUB YOU ABSOLUTE MUPPET THIS IS UR FAULT — Mashed Up By Moura (@rich20101982) September 18, 2018

Tonight showed we learned nothing from Juventus. Very poor substitutions and game management from #Pochettino Totally negative approach. — Chrispur55 (@chrispur1955) September 18, 2018

When parking the bus backfires... The spark in those #Inter players after knowing #Spurs' biggest goal threat had gone off was all the encouragment a side needs to fight back after a long hiatus. We should of known how badly they wanted it. #Pochettino fucked up. #FCIM #THFC #UCL — JÆ. (@JaeDavies23) September 18, 2018

When is #Pochettino going to drop #Kane . Tired and creates nothing. Lucas and son upfront would be tasty! The whole #Spurs team need a kick up the arse! — Jen (@jibberjabber888) September 18, 2018