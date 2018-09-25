Fans react as Messi and Ronaldo's votes for FIFA's Best Men's Player Award are revealed
The FIFA Best Awards in London saw Luka Modric break the Men's Player of the Year award's decade-long monopoly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Modric was presented the top award with 29.05 per cent of the votes in his favour. Ronaldo received 19.08 per cent of the votes while Salah stood at 11.23 per cent.
The event saw several surprises as the Argentine and Portuguese missed out on the gala and Mo Salah's Puskas award left several fans confused.
The two five-time Ballon dÓr winners were both named in the FIFPro World XI but neither were in attendance to receive their prizes for the first time in more than a decade.
Messi, who was initially thought to be attending the gala, only made it to the top 10 list this year. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine was unable to fly to the capital for the ceremony due to family reasons.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, did not travel to the English capital to attend the ceremony owing to the fact that Juventus' fixtures on Sunday night and a Serie A game on Wednesday have stopped their players from travelling.
The FIFA award gives every national team captain the opportunity to vote for who they think deserves the accolade. Now, FIFA has revealed the top three players that Messi and Ronaldo voted for on their website.
Juventus man Ronaldo picked two of his former Real Madrid teammates in his top three, which had no place for his Argentine counterpart, Lionel Messi. The first vote went to Raphael Varane, the second to Luka Modric followed by Atletico Madrid and French star Antoine Griezmann as his final pick.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo's name was present in Messi's top three which had the eventual winner Luka Modric in the first place, Paris Saint Germain and World Cup star Kylian Mbappe in second and Cristiano Ronaldo in third place.
