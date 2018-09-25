Fans react as Messi and Ronaldo's votes for FIFA's Best Men's Player Award are revealed

The FIFA Best Awards in London saw Luka Modric break the Men's Player of the Year award's decade-long monopoly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric was presented the top award with 29.05 per cent of the votes in his favour. Ronaldo received 19.08 per cent of the votes while Salah stood at 11.23 per cent.

The event saw several surprises as the Argentine and Portuguese missed out on the gala and Mo Salah's Puskas award left several fans confused.

The two five-time Ballon dÓr winners were both named in the FIFPro World XI but neither were in attendance to receive their prizes for the first time in more than a decade.

Messi, who was initially thought to be attending the gala, only made it to the top 10 list this year. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine was unable to fly to the capital for the ceremony due to family reasons.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, did not travel to the English capital to attend the ceremony owing to the fact that Juventus' fixtures on Sunday night and a Serie A game on Wednesday have stopped their players from travelling.

The FIFA award gives every national team captain the opportunity to vote for who they think deserves the accolade. Now, FIFA has revealed the top three players that Messi and Ronaldo voted for on their website.

Juventus man Ronaldo picked two of his former Real Madrid teammates in his top three, which had no place for his Argentine counterpart, Lionel Messi. The first vote went to Raphael Varane, the second to Luka Modric followed by Atletico Madrid and French star Antoine Griezmann as his final pick.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's name was present in Messi's top three which had the eventual winner Luka Modric in the first place, Paris Saint Germain and World Cup star Kylian Mbappe in second and Cristiano Ronaldo in third place.

Fans have since reacted to the news on social media:

These are the votes given by the two best players in the world at the Best Fifa Football awards:



Messi: Modric-Mbappè-Ronaldo

Ronaldo: Varane-Modric-Griezmann



I don’t need to add anything else you make your own opinion out of this. — Paolo Markaj (@PaoloMarkaj) September 25, 2018

Lionel Messi’s votes for #TheBest were Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.



No underhand tactics, no bullshit. Just real recognising real. Got to respect that. — Joshua Jones (@joshuapsjones) September 24, 2018

Still he gave Ronaldo...one point. Don't make it like he did something special he didn't want him to win — Dumisani (@dumisaniim) September 24, 2018

Messi votes for Modric, a player that plays for his team's rival and scored against his team in the WC..

Messi votes for Mbappe who didn't include him as the top 3 to win #TheBest and also knocked him out of the WC..

Messi votes for Ronaldo, his main rival..

🐐 pic.twitter.com/XxwXH2asdJ — Oluwaseyi 💭 (@Shexxilona) September 24, 2018

Just goes to show how arrogant Cristiano Ronaldo is compared to Messi. Ronaldo votes for his friends, Messi humble & honest. Im sure If Ronaldo could vote for himself he would https://t.co/AjQRUfZD8c — ⚫🔴 (@ACMilan180799) September 24, 2018

Messi stans are irritating goodness me. If Ronaldo votes for Messi & Messi didn't reciprocate, they'll go, "Even Ronaldo knows Messi is best". Messi votes & Ronaldo doesn't & they play the humility card 😥 y'all ridiculous. — Afas. (@Alcapone247) September 25, 2018

Leonal Messi votes for Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time. End of an era. #FIFAFootballAwards — Bappaditya Das (@BappadityaDas07) September 25, 2018

Ronaldo votes for 2 team mates, and a great player and gets shamed for not voting messi 🤔🤔 https://t.co/DblYWADUYe — Adam (@AdamMasri16) September 24, 2018

CR7 picked Varane as the best in the world. Just tell me a better joke, please😂😂 — Idris Azeez PhD (@eedreez505) September 24, 2018

This is probably the first time Messi votes for Ronaldo. Guess Ronaldo will return the favour for the Ballon d'Or 😂 — Lebohang Malinga (@LebohangSA) September 24, 2018

This Messi and Ronaldo votes thing, there's really no winning Messi fan boys here.

CR7 doesn't vote Messi & Messi votes him: 'Humble', 'G.O.A.T', 'levels'

CR7 votes Messi & Messi votes him: 'Good sportsmen'



CR7 votes Messi & Messi doesn't vote him: 'Ronaldo knows who's 'G.O.A.T' — Mr. Alexander ✪ (@Dmatterarising) September 25, 2018