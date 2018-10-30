Fans slam Real Madrid for distasteful farewell statement to Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid has come under fire for its statement on Lopetegui sacking.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the distastefulness in Real Madrid's farewell statement to Julen Lopetegui after the club sacked him on Monday and condemned the big team mentality of Los Blancos.

After having endured their worst start to a season since 2001, Real Madrid have gone on to face a humiliating El Clasico defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

The result leaves Los Blancos at ninth place in the LaLiga table, several points away from table toppers and longstanding rivals Barcelona. Rumors of Lopetegui's sacking has been rife for weeks before the La Liga giants decided to end things with him on Monday.

While news of Lopetegui's exit made the headlines, what caught the attention of fans is the way Real Madrid bid their farewell to the manager.

Real Madrid released a statement on the decision on Monday. The statement read:

"The Real Madrid C.F. board of directors, which met today, 29 October 2018, has made the decision to terminate Julen Lopetegui’s contract as the club’s coach.

"This decision, which was taken with the utmost responsibility, seeks to bring about a turnaround in the first-team’s fortunes at a time when all of this season’s targets are still achievable.

"The board considers there to be a large disparity between the quality within the Real Madrid squad, which boasts eight nominees for the next Ballon d’Or award - an unprecedented number in the club’s history - and the team’s results to date.

"The club places on record its thanks to Julen Lopetegui and all of his coaching staff for their efforts and work and wishes them all the best in their future careers."

Fans have taken to social media to slam the club for suggesting that it was all Lopetegui's fault by mentioning the eight Ballon d'Or nominees.

Can't believe how harsh Real Madrid's statement about Lopetegui is. pic.twitter.com/hWL0CWht1D — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) October 29, 2018

Disgusting how Perez and @realmadrid’s board are shifting blame now by writing such statement. It’s like saying: Look. We made no mistake whatsoever. Letting Cristiano go without replacing him with a player like Hazard wasn’t a mistake as we have 8 Ballon d’Or nominees! And that pic.twitter.com/pV1sz1jtUB — Rawan (@RawanDreading) October 29, 2018

Very harsh statement from Real Madrid. Shame how the club treats players and managers that under perform. pic.twitter.com/i2J9EUg0OP — Zarár. (@TacticallyInept) October 29, 2018

Real Madrid and brutal send offs? Smh that press statement was totally unnecessary especially that paragraph — [NK Graham™️ 🌍] (@NK_Lemuel) October 29, 2018

Real Madrid (Florentino Perez) went in on Lopetegui in the club’s official statement. A squad ‘which boasts eight nominees for the next Ballon d’Or award’.



He’s throwing him under the bus and clearly turning the attention away from the fact that HE didn’t replace Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Uz9kEDvJiD — R1Finesse-Sports (@R1Finesse) October 29, 2018

the statement from real madrid is beyond distasteful and down right cruel. they made lopetegui the scapegoat — sofia (@stringsofair) October 29, 2018

Needs to be said - this statement is disgraceful, uncalled for, & extremely tasteless.



Real Madrid should show far more class than this. And it's coming from a Board which is the biggest culprit here. Those 8 Ballon d'or nominees hv been horrible, fire them too huh @realmadrid ? — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) October 29, 2018

