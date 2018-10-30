×
Fans slam Real Madrid for distasteful farewell statement to Julen Lopetegui

Rachel Syiemlieh
News
1.14K   //    30 Oct 2018, 15:10 IST

Real Madrid has come under fire for its statement on Lopetegui sacking.
Real Madrid has come under fire for its statement on Lopetegui sacking.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the distastefulness in Real Madrid's farewell statement to Julen Lopetegui after the club sacked him on Monday and condemned the big team mentality of Los Blancos.

After having endured their worst start to a season since 2001, Real Madrid have gone on to face a humiliating El Clasico defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday. 

The result leaves Los Blancos at ninth place in the LaLiga table, several points away from table toppers and longstanding rivals Barcelona. Rumors of Lopetegui's sacking has been rife for weeks before the La Liga giants decided to end things with him on Monday.

While news of Lopetegui's exit made the headlines, what caught the attention of fans is the way Real Madrid bid their farewell to the manager.

Real Madrid released a statement on the decision on Monday. The statement read:

"The Real Madrid C.F. board of directors, which met today, 29 October 2018, has made the decision to terminate Julen Lopetegui’s contract as the club’s coach.
"This decision, which was taken with the utmost responsibility, seeks to bring about a turnaround in the first-team’s fortunes at a time when all of this season’s targets are still achievable.
"The board considers there to be a large disparity between the quality within the Real Madrid squad, which boasts eight nominees for the next Ballon d’Or award - an unprecedented number in the club’s history - and the team’s results to date.
"The club places on record its thanks to Julen Lopetegui and all of his coaching staff for their efforts and work and wishes them all the best in their future careers."

Fans have taken to social media to slam the club for suggesting that it was all Lopetegui's fault by mentioning the eight Ballon d'Or nominees.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Florentino Perez Julen Lopetegui
