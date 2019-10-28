'Fantastic' Liverpool mentality inspired by Klopp - Henderson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson credited Jurgen Klopp with fostering the "fantastic" mentality at Liverpool that enabled them to come from behind and beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield.

Harry Kane scored inside 47 seconds to put the visitors ahead against the league leaders, who struggled to find a way through a determined Spurs defence until Henderson equalised in the 52nd minute.

Sadio Mane drew a foul in the box from Serge Aurier 15 minutes from time and Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot to earn the Reds a ninth win in 10 Premier League games this season.

Asked what drives Liverpool to bounce back from difficult situations, Henderson gave a one-word response, telling Sky Sports: "Mentality.

"That's grown over the last few years. The gaffer has changed that so much in us and the mentality's fantastic throughout the squad.

"Whenever we face adversity we bounce back and we need to carry that right through the season because it's not going to go all our own way; it's going to be difficult at times like it was today.

"But it's about going through that, pushing each other and always believing."

Mane admitted he spotted the opportunity to win a penalty and stepped into Aurier's path to win it.

The Senegal international also expressed his desire to dethrone Manchester City and claim the Premier League title.

Describing his emotions at 1-0 down against Spurs, Mane said: "I was thinking, 'We're going to come back.' We try to push each other as a team, create chances and in the end we scored two goals and deserved to win tonight.

"To be honest I thought it was a clear penalty. I knew he [Aurier] was going to go for the ball so I tried to put my legs in between, so unlucky for him, lucky for me.

"Every win is a big moment and it's big for us because of what we need and what we're looking for. I know it's early to speak about but what's wrong? We want to win it."