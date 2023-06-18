Faroe Islands vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Faroe Islands host Albania at the Torsvollur on Tuesday (June 20) in Group E of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts opened their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw against Moldova, taking the lead before the half-hour mark via a Mads Mikkelsen strike before their opponents scored a late leveller. Faroe Islands then lost 3-0 to Czech Republic, failing to register a shot on target to sit rock-bottom in the group with one point.

Albania, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Poland in their opening game, falling behind before the interval and failing to find their way back. They, however, returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Moldova, thanks to goals from Jasir Asani and Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami.

The visitors are second in the group with three points from an obtainable six. They will pull away from third-placed Poland with a win.

Faroe Islands vs Albania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Faore Islands are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions.

Albania have the joint-best defensive record in Group E, conceding just once.

Faroe Islands have the worst defensive record in the group, letting in four goals.

Albania are 68th in the FIFA rankings, 57 places above Faroe Islands.

Faroe Islands vs Albania Prediction

Faroe Islands are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in five games across competitions. They have also lost four of their last six home games.

Albania, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in ten. They are the stronger side, though, and should come out on top.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Albania

Faroe Islands vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Albania's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Faroe Islands' last five games.)

