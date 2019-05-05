×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Favre defends calamitous Burki

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    05 May 2019, 04:02 IST
romanburki-cropped
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki

Lucien Favre defended Roman Burki after the goalkeeper's error allowed Werder Bremen back into the game in Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw at Weserstadion as their Bundesliga titles chances were severely dented.

With Dortmund leading 2-0 through first-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Paco Alcacer, Burki allowed Kevin Mohwald's 25-yard shot to slip through his hands and between his legs before Claudio Pizarro added an equaliser five minutes later.

The result followed Dortmund's 4-2 defeat to Schalke a week earlier but Favre refused to criticise his players after their hopes of winning a first league title in seven years faded quickly.

Giving Burki his full backing, Favre told reporters: "Regardless of what happened tonight, he has had a great season. He has also won a lot of points for us.

"The players were very disappointed, but we performed well.

"We had a good chance twice to get to 3-0, but then unfortunately we conceded two goals."

 

With two games left to play, Dortmund trail league leaders Bayern Munich by four points, but Favre refused to throw in the towel.

Advertisement

Ahead of a home game against Fortuna Dusseldorf and a final-day trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, he accepted his side would need favours from Bayern Munich's forthcoming opponents RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in order to win the league.

"We must win the next game and hope Bayern loses to Leipzig," said Favre.

"We are not dreamers, but you never know."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Favre and Dortmund brimming with fresh Bundesliga belief
RELATED STORY
Dortmund boss Favre rages at VAR 'scandal' in Revierderby 'disgrace'
RELATED STORY
Favre: Dortmund were thinking about title too much
RELATED STORY
Favre wants more from 'up and down' Sancho
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund want new contract for Favre
RELATED STORY
Favre not worried despite Dortmund's five-game winless run
RELATED STORY
Favre rues Dortmund mistakes with Bayern ready to pounce
RELATED STORY
Reconsidering Goals: Borrusia Dortmund's campaign thus far
RELATED STORY
Title won't be decided in Munich, says Dortmund boss Favre
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us