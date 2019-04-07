×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Favre: Dortmund were thinking about title too much

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    07 Apr 2019, 04:44 IST
Favre-cropped
Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre conceded his side were too focused on the Bundesliga title following their demoralising 5-0 Der Klassiker rout to rivals Bayern Munich.

Bayern scored four first-half goals as they humiliated Dortmund 5-0 on Saturday to go a point clear in the race for the Bundesliga trophy.

Dortmund were two points clear prior to kick-off at Allianz Arena, however, Favre's team were put to the sword in the 100th league edition of Der Klassiker – Robert Lewandowski's brace inspiring Bayern.

Afterwards, Favre told reporters: "The 5-0 is difficult to understand but it is well-deserved. Congratulations to my colleague.

"You clearly have to say that this was a lesson for us. We had the chance to score the first goal which could have changed the game.

"Bayern kept dominating the game with more speed and better movements. They played on a higher level. It was a lesson and after 4-0 it's tough to come back in the second half."

"We have to focus on the next game," Favre added. "Today we were probably too concentrated and we were thinking too much about the title.

"We are still facing six difficult games, it was always tight until now, also the last game against Wolfsburg or in Berlin. We have to focus on the next game, we cannot change it now.

"We have to give our best but only think about the next game. And don't think about constellations."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Title won't be decided in Munich, says Dortmund boss Favre
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund want new contract for Favre
RELATED STORY
Favre rues Dortmund mistakes with Bayern ready to pounce
RELATED STORY
Favre not worried despite Dortmund's five-game winless run
RELATED STORY
Jadon Sancho: Player Profile - Borussia Dortmund 2019
RELATED STORY
Dortmund without Pulisic for Wolfsburg game
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Favre wants more from 'up and down' Sancho
RELATED STORY
Alcacer is fit and available – Favre
RELATED STORY
Reus out of Dortmund v Hoffenheim as Favre is laid low
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us