Favre left disappointed after Dortmund miss out on title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    19 May 2019, 07:08 IST
LucienFavre - Cropped
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre

Lucien Favre praised Borussia Dortmund's season despite being disappointed to miss out on the Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Dortmund recorded a 2-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season, but Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to secure the title by two points.

While his team fell short, head coach Favre said securing 76 points – Dortmund's most since 2015-16 – was a fine achievement.

"It is a disappointment. Sure, we did not give up hope," he told a news conference.

"At one stage it was 1-1 between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, then Bayern immediately scored to make it 2-1. We still believed in it, but most of all we focused on our game, on our task. We did not look much at the other teams' results.

"In the end it is clear that we are a little disappointed by the result of the championship, but we won our game. There was little missing to the title, but we are still very happy with our season.

"Nobody would have thought that we would get 76 points."

Favre felt defensive lapses proved costly for Dortmund, who conceded 44 league goals – 12 more than Bayern – during the campaign.

"It was tight this season. We haven't missed much, but overall you can say that we conceded unnecessary goals," he said.

"But we must not forget that we had good luck in the first half of the season. We turned around some games at the very end. That's why I always said that we still have much to do.

"Let's see what happens until the next season starts, but of course we always want to have another good season like this, 76 points is not easy to reach, that is clear."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
