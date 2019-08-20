Fazio pens Roma extension

Roma defender Federico Fazio

Federico Fazio has signed a two-year contract extension with Roma, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The centre-back's fresh terms at the Stadio Olimpico run until June 30, 2021.

"It's my second renewal with the club and I am incredibly pleased," said the 32-year-old Argentina international, who moved to the Italian capital on an initial loan deal from Tottenham in 2016.

"From the very first day here I have felt that the club has confidence in me, something that is important to every player.

"I've sensed that belief from everyone who works at Trigoria [Roma's training ground] – a place I want to stay at for the long-term."

- @Fede2Fazio pic.twitter.com/Uf6g3ZiF6k — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 20, 2019

In three seasons with the Giallorossi, Fazio has made 135 appearances and scored 11 goals.

"Federico is a key player within our squad, and because of that we are delighted to be able to extend his contract," said Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

"We will be relying on his ability and his experience, qualities which will also be hugely important in the growth and development of our younger players.

"Federico will be a mentor for our defence and for our lads."

Roma open their Serie A campaign at home to Genoa on Sunday following a busy close season under new head coach Paulo Fonseca.

Pau Lopez, Bryan Cristante and Amadou Diawara are among those in line to make their competitive debuts.