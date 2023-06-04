FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6, 2023 

FC Cincinnati welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds to the TQL Stadium for their quarterfinal tie in the US Open Cup on Tuesday (June 6).

The hosts booked their spot in the last eight with a 5-3 penalty shootout win over New York Red Bulls in the last round following a 1-1 draw. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, progressed with a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew. Albert Dikwa's 22nd-minite strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Cincinnati are coming off a 1-0 home win over Chicago Fire in league action. Luciano Acosta's 83rd-minute strike helped his side claim maximum points. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, triumphed over Phoenix Rising at home in the USL Championship. Arturo Ordomez scored the winner in the 22nd minute.

FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Cincinnati lead 6-1.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Cincinnati claim a 2-0 extra time win in the US Open Cup.

Pittsburgh are on a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in nine games.

Cincinnati have won their last seven games across competitions and are on a ten-game unbeaten streak.

Pittsburgh have conceded just one first-half goal in six games across competitions.

Cincinnati have won all 11 home games across competitions this season.

FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Prediction

Both sides come into the game in fine form and will fancy their chances of qualifying for the last four.

Pittsburgh have punched above their weight in the competition this term, eliminating MLS opposition in the last two rounds. They're one of just two Championship sides left in the tournament and will be aiming to register a third straight MLS scalp.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, have been unstoppable at home and enter the game as strong favourites. Their positive record against Pittsburgh also gives them an edge, so they should claim a comfortable win in a high scoring game.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 Pittsburgh

FC Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

